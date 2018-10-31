 Top
    Saudi prosecutor refuses to answer Turkey’s questions on Khashoggi

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb has refused to answer key questions asked by his Turkish counterparts as part of investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Report informs citing Haber7.

    It was noted that Saud al-Mojeb did not answer the questions: “You said Khashoggi's murder was premeditated. Who ordered the killing, in your opinion? You noted that a local (Turkish) resident was involved in the killing. Who is that local resident? Was Jamal Khashoggi’s body buried?”.

    Notably, Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb is on a three-day visit to Turkey.

    He visited the Istanbul branch of the National Intelligence Organization on October 30.

