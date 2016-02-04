Turkish Prime Minister: We will continue open-door policy for Syrians

 Top
    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ "If we do not solve the Syrian problem, the next generation will call this problem the tragedy of mankind."

    Report informs, Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu said at a donor conference in support of Syria.

    Turkish diplomat has called the conflict in Syria the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II.

    Ahmet Davutoğlu called on world powers to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' against those who commit war crimes, while urging everyone to raise more funds for Syrians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis. 

