Turkish Prime Minister starts official visit to Turkey

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has started his official visit to the Russian Federation.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, press service of Turkish premier reported.

The visit will last until December 7.

The working progress in the Turkstream gas pipeline, in which parties have already reached a mutual understanding, the price cut in natural gas, the progress in Akkuyu nuclear power plant which has been undertaken by Russia, the cooperation in defense and regional affairs particularly Syrian and Iraqi issues will be the main topics during the meetings.

B. Yıldırım is also expected to visit capital of Tatarstan Republic, Kazan to meet with Rustam Minnikhanov.

Then Turkish premier will attend Turkey-Tatarstan business forum.