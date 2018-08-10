Turkish President: "We will not lose this economic warfare"

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would prevail in economic warfare and called on his people to convert their dollars and “gold under the pillow” to lira, in response to the shock that has sent his country’s currency spiralling to record lows.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said commenting on the changes in the currency market after the Friday prayers.

“Inshallah, these challenges will be left behind. Do not worry about anything. Let those who have dollar, euro and gold under the pillow convert to lira. This is a national struggle. My nation will respond to those who are fighting the economic war against us”, - he said.