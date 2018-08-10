 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President: "We will not lose this economic warfare"

    Inshallah, these challenges will be left behind

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would prevail in economic warfare and called on his people to convert their dollars and “gold under the pillow” to lira, in response to the shock that has sent his country’s currency spiralling to record lows.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said commenting on the changes in the currency market after the Friday prayers.

    “Inshallah, these challenges will be left behind. Do not worry about anything. Let those who have dollar, euro and gold under the pillow convert to lira. This is a national struggle. My nation will respond to those who are fighting the economic war against us”, - he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi