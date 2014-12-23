Turkish president to visit Iran in January

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Iran in January 2015 for the second strategic supreme council meeting in Tehran.

Report informs citing Iran mass media, Turkish FM held a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The level of economic exchanges between the two countries lessened last year, but we hope that we can obtain the set $30 billion goal by taking measures," he said in a press conference.

He also called terrorism the most important threat in the region, adding that Iran and Turkey have both affected by terrorism.

"We have reached an agreement on fighting terrorism. There are different countries for fighting terrorism, but Iran and Turkey are the only two countries which were ready for bilateral cooperation in all fields and have serious will to battle terrorism."

Cavusoglu also said the differences between the two countries would not affect bilateral relations.