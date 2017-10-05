 Top
    Turkish president to pay official visit to Ukraine

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Ukraine on October 9.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, press center of Turkish president stated.

    Erdoğan will participate the sixth Meeting of the Turkish-Ukrainian High Level Cooperation Council.

    Turkish president Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Poroshenko will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

    Erdoğan will hold separate meetings with the Chairman of Ukrainian parliament Andriy Parubiy and prime minister Volodymyr Groysman. During his meeting with Ukrainian officials, Turkish president will exchange views on Crimean issue and situation of Crimean Turks. His meeting with Turkish citizens in Ukraine is also expected.

    At the end of his visit different agreements and protocols will be signed on deepening strategical cooperation with Ukraine. 

