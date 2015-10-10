Turkish President: Terrorist attack at Ankara Train Station is taking aim at our unity, brotherhood and future

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the terrorist attack at a rally organized near the main train station in Ankara. Report informs referring to Turkish media.

"I strongly condemn this heinous attack on our unity and our country's peace," the Turkish president said in a statement posted on the presidency's website and added that the perpetrators of the attack will be identified and face justice as soon as possible.

Erdoğan urged everyone to act responsibly, carefully and stand against terrorism and said that the attack targets unity and solidarity in Turkey.

"No matter what its origin, aim or name, we are against any form of terrorist act or terrorist organization. We are obliged to be against it together," Erdoğan said.

The president said there was no distinction between the "terrorist attack" in Ankara and the ones targeting Turkish soldiers, police and innocent civilians.

"Like other acts of terror, the attack at the Ankara Train Station is taking aim at our unity, brotherhood and future," he added.

"The solidarity and determination we are going to display in the face of this attack will be the biggest and the most meaningful response to the terror."

The Turkish President offered his condolences for those who were killed in the heinous attack and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

