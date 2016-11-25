Turkish President Erdoğan warns Europe

Baku. 25 November. REPORT. AZ/ "Neither me nor my people will be affected by these dry threats. If you go any further, these border gates will be opened".

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a congress on Womens' justice in Istanbul, icommenting broadcast live.

I have opened the very core of the subject - whether will Turkey enter the EU or not? Why they held elections? Because Erdoğa makes right statements. 400-500 people voted "for". You have never had a honest attitude to humanity. You never stand up for migrant children. We opened doors to three million refugees. And you have never had respect for promises.

When 50,000 refugees gathered at Kapıkule you have protested and said, "What will we do if Turkey opens its doors. If you go too far Turkey will open the gates", he noted.