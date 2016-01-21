 Top
    Turkish police detained 20 financial supporters of PKK terrorists

    The detained suspects allegedly collected money from smugglers, gamblers and transferred to the organization

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish anti terror police on Thursday raided 36 addresses across 22 districts of Istanbul and detained more than 20 suspects who allegedly provide financial support to the PKK terror organization.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the dawn operation was carried out at multiple locations simultaneously with aerial assistance of police helicopters. 

    The detained suspects allegedly collected money from smugglers, gamblers and prostitutes, and transferred the collected money to the terror organization. 


