Turkish minister: FETÖ terrorist organization not different from ISIS and PKK

Ankara. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The Turkish media played an important role in preventing the coup attempt on July 15, 2016. This is heroism. We still remember that night when we look at the pictures. This is also a triumph," said Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policy Fatma Betül Sayan.

She said that July 15 was the worst night of the Turkish history: "It was an occupation attempt. This was organized by the FETÖ terrorist organization. This organization is no different from ISIS and PKK. Such actions are a threat to democracy. We should not forget that July 15 was an occupation attempt. It has no equals in the world. We gave martyrs that night; our people got injured; our children became orphans. The Turkish Parliament was bombed, fire was opened on the police and people. However, we did not surrender that night, we fought. We will move forward despite the obstacles and take revenge for the July 15 events. AKP is a reformist party. This is our main task. All is done to ensure democracy in the country."