Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fethullah Gülen, head of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), is looking for a country to flee from the US".

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ stated.

According to him, Turkey has got an information that F.Gülen is looking for a country to run away from the US.

According to the minister, FETÖ chair may take shelter in 3 countries.