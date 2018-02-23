 Top
    Turkish FM: Dutch parliament's decision a sign of Islamic hostility

    ‘The decision over 1915 events is not compulsory’© Report

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Decision of the Dutch Parliament on the 1915 incidents is not compulsory".

    Report informs referring to the Ahaber, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said while commenting on Dutch parliament's decision to recognize the so-called 1915 "Armenians genocide".

    The minister said that this decision is a sign of Islamic hostility.

    On February 22, the Lower Chamber of the Dutch Parliament adopted a proposal to recognize the 1915 incidents as a so-called "Armenian genocide". The decision was adopted by all political forces, except for Denk Party, representing interests of Turkish diaspora in the country.

