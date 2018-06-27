Turkish FM accuses EU on unfair treatment to Ankara

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ / Turkey has accused the European Union on unfair treatment.

Report informs citing the TASS, the statement of the Foreign Ministry reports.

"The EU has once again demonstrated an unfair and dishonest attitude towards Turkey. Statements that our country withdraws from the EU are hypocritical and do not reflect the reality," it is stated in the release of Foreign Ministry.

Notably, on June 26, EU Council issued a final statement, which envisages that “Turkey withdraws from the European Union” and the negotiations on joining of Ankara to the community have reached "almost a dead end".