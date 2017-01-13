Turkish diplomats and officers served in NATO seeking asylum in Norway

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Several Turkish military officers and diplomats who’ve been serving in NATO seek political asylum in Norway.

Report informs TASS quotes the Norwegian Verdens Gang.

According to the newspaper, they have been serving in NATO in Norway till 2016 autumn. After July 15 coup attempt last year, the Turkish government requested their return. However, the officers and diplomats refused to return to Turkey and appealed to the Government of Norway for political asylum.

Their current place of residence is kept confidential.

The Norwegian Ministry of Justice refused to comment on the matter.