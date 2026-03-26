Turkish Defense Ministry issues warning on USV attacks in Black Sea
Region
- 26 March, 2026
- 16:58
Türkiye is holding talks with partners and issuing necessary warnings to prevent risks to maritime safety in the Black Sea, Zeki Akturk, Press and Public Relations Advisor of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, stated at a press conference, Report informs.
The official noted that Türkiye is closely monitoring the risks posed by Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), which are intensively used in the Russia‑Ukraine war and may lose control in the Black Sea:
"Units under our Naval Forces Command continue their activities to protect our territorial waters in the Black Sea," Akturk stated.
On March 26, the oil tanker ALTURA, with a Turkish crew, was attacked by a USV in the Black Sea.
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