Turkish Cabinet of Ministers' official: We don't recognize reporters supporting terrorism

Turkey, Ankara. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey has been fighting for PKK terrorists for more than 30 years, after which Daesh problem has emerged, and there has been an attempt to overthrow the government on July 15,2016. In such a difficult situation, Turkey has received 3 500,000 refugees".

Report informs, Secretary General of the Press Broadcasting Department of the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers, Mehmet Akarça, said at a meeting with foreign media representatives.

He said that Turkey has spent $ 25 billion on this issue.

Mehmet Akarça protested against indifferent approach of some forces towards Turkey's refugee policy: "If there is war in one country, people are living in fear. More than one million people have been displaced from their homeland as a result of Armenian aggression towards Azerbaijan. Syrians also leave their native lands in regard with the war. We have given them asylum, and they will do whatever they like, that is, they may continue to stay here, if not to depart. This is their choice".

M.Akarça also touched upon the Turkish coup attempt on July 15, 2016: "We have informed the world about this issue. Imagine that there are those who are in doubt regarding this issue, which is unclear, some of them are ignorant. We don't recognize reporters supporting terrorism".

Notably, 64 media representatives from 32 countries are on a visit to Turkey at invitation of the Turkish government.