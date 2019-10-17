Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army unveiled losses

The Free Syrian Army lost 64 people as a result of an anti-terrorist operation in Syria over 9 days.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency that, on October 18, 18 fighters were killed and 51 wounded as a result of the clearing of Tel Abyad and Rasulayn from the PKK / YPG-PYD terrorist group.

Only 64 fighters of the Syrian National Army have been killed and 187 wounded since the start of the antiterrorist operation.

Notably, Turkish armed forces together with the Syrian National Army launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.