Turkish and Russian Prime Ministers will meet soon

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has stated that meeting of Turkish and Russian prime ministers will be held in the near future.

Report informs, Yıldırım told Sputnik agency.

"We will hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the near future. We have made relevant decisions during a telephone conversation. We take comprehensive steps to improve relations with Russia. Our relations will further develop. It is a gradual process, it is impossible to restore everything in a day. However, the process goes faster than we expected", B. Yıldırım said.

He said that technical work on preparation of the meeting is underway.