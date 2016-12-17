Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discussed situation in Aleppo

Baku. 17. December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed with Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov situation in Syrian city Aleppo and preparation for trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 27.

Report informs, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman told RIA Novosti.

“Today, in a phone talk, our minister and head of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Sergey Lavrov discussed situation in Aleppo, evacuation of civilians from the city, as well as preparation for scheduled meeting on Syria (trilateral meeting on December 27) in Moscow.

He added, Lavrov expressed his condolences to Çavuşloğlu on Kayseri terrorist attack.