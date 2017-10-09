Turkish Airlines plane urgently lands at Vienna airport

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Vienna airport due to smoke, no injuries reported, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The pilot of Istanbul-Brussels flight had to land the plane because of the information about smoke on board. The plane was received by firefighters and police helicopter.

Reason for the smoke and whether it was a real message or a false alarm is still unknown. The aircraft is currently in Vienna.