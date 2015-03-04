Turkish Airlines airbus averts disaster in Kathmandu

Baku. 4 March.REPORT.AZ/ An Airbus A330 aircraft belonging to Turkish Airlines crash-landed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) after the plane missed the runway central line while landing at around 7:45 early Wednesday morning.

All passengers have been reported safe, Report informs citing Turkish mass media.

According to information, the Turkish Flight 726 inbound from Istanbul missed the runway central alignment and landed in between the TIA runway and taxiway that forced the aircraft to skid on a grassy land. There were 224 passengers who were evacuated through the emergency doors.

The front landing gear of the airbus collapsed upon landing. The officials suspect bad weather conditions and low visibility for the disaster.