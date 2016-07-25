Turkey will replace some ambassadors after the coup attempt

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Some of Turkish ambassadors in foreign countries would be suspended in connection with the investigation on a coup attempt in the country Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in his interview with Haberturk TV channel.

"In particularly, in the Foreign Ministry were seen leaks regarding answers to the exam on translation from Turkish to English and vice versa, and some people in advance to get the correct answers were able to get to important positions. The secrets of the state are all here, the most important contacts are made by our ministry. We must prevent these leaks – there are new signals, we will keep track There will be layoffs, including at the ambassadorial level”, he said.