Turkey's 3-point plan to resolve crisis in Syria released

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has 3-point plan on the settlement of the problem in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told journalists. According to him they are very close to solving the Syrian problem.

"We will solve the problem together with parties interested in region", - said prime minister announcing principles put forward by Turkey:

"1. Territorial integrity of Syria will be protected.In other word establishment of a state which will be under the influence of PYD (the terrorist arm of the PKK in Syria - the "Report") will not be discussed.

2. At the new stage the structure of the state will not be based onreligious commitments, ethnic and regional issues.

If there will not be a state based on religious commitments, Bashar al-Assad will not remain on the political scene for a long time;

3.Return of Syrian refugees is the most important part of the issue for Turkey. After beginning of solving the crisis, Syrian refugeesfledforrefuge in countries including Turkey on the basis of the specific program will be returned back to Syria. "