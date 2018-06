Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's religious affairs body has so far removed another 620 personnel on suspicion of involvement in the coup attempt, Report informs citing the Anadolu agency.

The investigation of the links with Fethullah Gülen residing in the United States, who is accused of being behind the attempted coup of State, carried out in relation to 1112 employees of the body.

Earlier 492 employees both in Turkey and abroad were removed.