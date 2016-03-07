 Top
    Turkey detains ISIL suspects, seizes suicide vest

    According to police, the operation will continue until late in the day

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul police on Saturday launched an operation backed by helicopters in a move to ensure public order, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    The operation, dubbed "Yeditepe Huzur" (Yeditepe Peace), was launched at 8 p.m. local time (18 00 GMT) with the involvement of 5,000 police officers from the narcotics, anti-terrorism, anti-smuggling and organized crime, and traffic divisions. 

    Wanted individuals, suspects carrying guns and knives, and drug sellers were the targets of the operation. 

