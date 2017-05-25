© Ria.ru

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey denied reports of new restrictions on trade with Russia. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Ministry of Economy of Turkey stated that Ankara follows an agreement with the Russian Federation on lifting trade restrictions.

"Media publications about new bans are wrong," the Ministry of Economy stated.

Recently the Russian media reported that Turkey imposed new restrictions on imports of Russian wheat, as well as duty-free supplies of sunflower oil from Russia.