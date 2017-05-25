 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey denied reports of new restrictions on trade with Russia

    Ministry of Economy of Turkey: Ankara follows an agreement with the Russian Federation on lifting trade restrictions© Ria.ru

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey denied reports of new restrictions on trade with Russia. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Ministry of Economy of Turkey stated that Ankara follows an agreement with the Russian Federation on lifting trade restrictions.

    "Media publications about new bans are wrong," the Ministry of Economy stated.

    Recently the Russian media reported that Turkey imposed new restrictions on imports of Russian wheat, as well as duty-free supplies of sunflower oil from Russia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi