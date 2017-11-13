Turkey delivers relief supplies to quake-hit Iraq

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Department for Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters under the government of Turkey is preparing to send 70 personnel and assistance to the east of Iraq.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ said.

According to him, the anti-constitutional step ("referendum" on September 25) in northern Iraq cannot prevent humanitarian aid to the earthquake-hit regions. The Deputy Prime Minister added that the airport to land the aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid is being determined.

According to information, a group of 30 rescuers, is now on the Turkey-Iraq border.

In addition, 3 thousand tents will be sent to Iraq through the Turkish Red Crescent Society.

Notably, 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on the Iranian-Iraqi state border on November 12. As result, 211 people were killed and 1.600 injured in Iran. Also, four people were killed and more than 200 injured in Iraq.