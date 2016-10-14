Turkey appoints new ambassador to Russia

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hüseyin Lazip Diriöz has been appointed a new ambassador of Turkey to Russia.

Report informs,Turkey's Resmi Gazete (official newspaper) writes.

60-year-old Hüseyin Lazip Diriöz is considered one of most experienced Turkish diplomats. He started his career in Ministry of External Affairs in 1978, headed NATO cooperation and Public Relations and Media departments.

H.L.Diriöz functioned as ambassador to Jordan in 2004-08, and to Brazil since 2013 to date.

He replaced Ümit Yardım who headed Turkish Embassy in Russia since 2014.

Notably, Hurriyet daily reported earlier that Ü.Yardım was expected to be appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.