Turkey announces creation of security zone in Northern Syria

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the creation of a safety zone, 145 kilometers long and 30 kilometers wide in northern Syria, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"For now, a safety zone of 145 kilometers long and 30 kilometers wide has been created. To stop them, we have negotiations with Russian partners," he said.

On October 17, US and Turkey announced that they had agreed to suspend Turkey's military operation for 120 hours and withdraw Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometer buffer zone on the border of Turkey and Syria, which Ankara intended to control on its own. Later, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said that the US did not completely fulfill its obligations to Turkey under the agreements on Syria, Ankara was not ready to compromise.