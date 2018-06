© РИА Новости / Евгений Биятов

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed, five were saved in a fire in apartment building in the center of Moscow.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Moscow city emergency service said.

"After the fire in the apartment building at Strelbischensky Pereulok, 13, dead bodies of three people were found, and five people, including a child, were rescued," source said.