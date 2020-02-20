Three test positive for coronavirus in Iran

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/40fff676e924079306427a59d6945f49/767715a5-e7e8-4160-bd96-3c013aca1693_292.jpg

Iran has confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection.

"Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.

Coronavirus emerged in China, where it has already claimed more than 2,000 lives. 74,570 people in mainland China have been infected with the virus. Of them, 16,155 were cured and discharged from hospitals. Other countries also report cases of coronavirus infection.

According to a large study conducted by Chinese researchers, the virus is most dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying diseases.