The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in mainland China has topped 74,570. Of those, 2,118 people died and 16,155 were cured and discharged from hospitals, RIA Novosti reports, citing China's National Health Commission.

During the last day, the country reported 394 confirmed cases of infection and 114 deaths (including 108 in Hubei). 1,779 patients have been discharged from hospitals.