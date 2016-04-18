Three Armenian citizens detained in Georgia for attempting nuclear material sale

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian State Security Service arrested three Armenian nationals and three citizens of Georgia for attempt of illegal sale of nuclear material.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the investigator for particularly important cases of Georgian Security Service Saul Motiashvili said at a briefing.

According to the SSC, the detainees were trying to sell uranium (U 238) for 200 mln. USD.

The investigation is underway by the main investigation department of the Georgian State Security Service's Counterintelligence Department.