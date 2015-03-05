​Thomas De Waal: There is no return to Armenia-Turkey protocols

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ there will hardly be any progress in Armenia-Turkey relations in 2015. Report informs citing Armenian media, it was stated by Tom de Waal, a senior associate in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment, commenting on the possibility of normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia.

The expert believes that there is no return to the Armenian-Turkish protocols. According to him, None of two sides can afford to return to the protocol for the second time. "I think it will be extremely difficult to return to the protocols, because there is a huge negative attitude both in Armenia and Turkey", he said.

As to the efforts of the United States, then, according to de Waal, Washington can take a serious enthusiasm only under a new president. "Unfortunately, when the presidential level concentrates on one issue, and it fails, then they go to the next question, having no desire to work with the previous one", said the analyst.

According to him, a promising victory of Hillary Clinton in the next presidential election may give some hope for the Armenian-Turkish issue.