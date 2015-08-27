Terrorists attack the police on the way of Igdir-Nakhchivan

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists attacked the police near Tashburun village located between Diluju checkpoint and Igdir-Nakhchivan highway.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the incident occurred in Garagoyunlu district of Igdir province. 6 police officers in a microbus exposed to the terrorists' attack near Tashburun. As a result, one police officer was injured. The terrorists fled the scene after the retaliatory fire of public security guards.

A large-scale operation was carried out in the area to arrest them.

The injured police officer was hospitalized.