 Top
    Close photo mode

    Terrorists attack the police on the way of Igdir-Nakhchivan

    The terrorists fled the scene after the retaliatory fire of public security guards

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists attacked the police near Tashburun village located between Diluju checkpoint and Igdir-Nakhchivan highway.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the incident occurred in Garagoyunlu district of Igdir province. 6 police officers in a microbus exposed to the terrorists' attack near Tashburun. As a result, one police officer was injured. The terrorists fled the scene after the retaliatory fire of public security guards.

    A large-scale operation was carried out in the area to arrest them.

    The injured police officer was hospitalized.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi