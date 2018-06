Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ One policeman was killed and two were seriously injured as a result of the terrorist attack committed in the city of Marivan, Iranian province of Kurdistan.

Report informs referring to Tasnim, deputy chief of the provincial police Abdollah Fatehi reported.

Unknown threw an explosive device into the cabin of police patrol car then fled. As a result three policemen were seriously wounded, one of them died in hospital.