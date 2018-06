Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation have prevented an attack in one of the shopping centers in Saratov.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov said.

According to him, the terrorist act was prevented in March.

He stressed that recently the FSB suspended activities of 12 terrorist cells, detained 188 and neutralized 12 militants.