Tbilisi opens forum on nuclear safety

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi opens forum on nuclear and radiation safety.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, during a two-day conference, participants will discuss issues of nuclear and radiation safety, their global and regional aspects, national response to the nuclear threat.

Organizers of the forum are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Civic Council for Defense and Security.

The forum will be attended by both Georgian and foreign specialists and experts, as well as officials from the US, Europe and Asia, in particular, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Sweden, United Kingdom, Egypt, Jordan and Israel.