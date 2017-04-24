 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tbilisi discusses tripartite format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia cooperation

    President of Georgia held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of Turkey© Report.az

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili and Secretary of the Turkish Security Council Seyfullah Hacımüftüoğlu have discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in Tbilisi.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, press service of the presidential administration of Georgia has reported.

    In addition to bilateral cooperation, the sides also discussed cooperation in the trilateral format Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia: "We talked about tripartite meetings - a joint memorandum of the Security Councils of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan." We have discussed tripartite format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia cooperation in security, economy. We think that the meeting of the Presidents of Georgia and Turkey will take place this year", David Rakviashvili, Secretary of the Security Council of Georgia said after the meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi