Tbilisi discusses tripartite format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia cooperation

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili and Secretary of the Turkish Security Council Seyfullah Hacımüftüoğlu have discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in Tbilisi.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, press service of the presidential administration of Georgia has reported.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the sides also discussed cooperation in the trilateral format Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia: "We talked about tripartite meetings - a joint memorandum of the Security Councils of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan." We have discussed tripartite format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia cooperation in security, economy. We think that the meeting of the Presidents of Georgia and Turkey will take place this year", David Rakviashvili, Secretary of the Security Council of Georgia said after the meeting.