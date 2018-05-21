 Top
    Taliban seizes 86 villages in Afghanistan, Turkmens leave their homes

    Ethnic Turkmen live in 34 regions of Kunduz, Jowzjan , Faryab and Balkh provinces

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ethnic Turkmen have left their homes as a result of armed conflict on the border with Afghanistan, including the north of the country.

    Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, Said Asadullah Saadat, a member of the local assembly of the Afghan province, Kunduz said.

    The Taliban group seized 86 villages in Kalay Zal region. Government troops in that area have been oppressed by the Taliban, he stressed.

    The Taliban have attacked those provinces since April this year. Therefore, local residents, as well as ethnic Turkmen, have left their homes.

    Ethnic Turks live densely in 34 regions of the Kunduz, Jowzjan, Faryab and Balkh provinces. It is estimated that 3.5-4 million Turkmen live in Afghanistan.

    9 district of Faryab, 3 districts of Jowzjan and 1 district of Balkh are located on the border with Turkmenistan. In total, the length of the border between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan is more than 800 km.

