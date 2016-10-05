Taliban almost completely takes over Kunduz in northern Afghanistan

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan almost completely under the control of radical group Taliban.

Report informs referring to the TV channel Tolo.

"All areas of the city of Kunduz, except for governorate, theNational Directorate of Security and several government buildings are under Taliban control", said in a television message.

Other reports also noted that clashes between government troops and Taliban militants are going on.

On the night of October 3, Taliban went on the offensive and captured many areas in Kunduz. In 2015, the city had found itself in the hands of the Taliban, but it was soon recaptured by Afghan army.