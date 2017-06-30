Tajik government closes two Iranian cultural offices

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian embassy to Tajikistan has closed its two offices in Khojand.

Report informs citing CA-NEWS, boards of the Trade Representative Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Culture and Trade Representation in front of two-storey building in the city center have been removed.

An employee of the cultural center, who did not want to be named, said that the offices were closed at the request of the Tajik government.

According to information, two weeks ago, the embassy received a notice of closing trade and cultural offices. After that, the Iranian embassy sent its employees at the Tajikistan representative to vacation.

The embassy refused to clarify the issue.