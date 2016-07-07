 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Special operation in Dagestan eliminates 7 militants

    One commando was killed, one wounded

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Seven militants were eliminated in a special operation in Dagestan, Russia. One commando was killed and one wounded.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, a source in law enforcement bodies of the republic said.

    "According to preliminary data, during a special operation in the Karabudakhkent area 7 militants were eliminated, the number of dead criminals may increase after the site inspection," a spokesman said.

    There are casualties among the security forces: according to him, one commando was killed and one more was wounded.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi