​Special operation in Dagestan eliminates 7 militants

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Seven militants were eliminated in a special operation in Dagestan, Russia. One commando was killed and one wounded.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, a source in law enforcement bodies of the republic said.

"According to preliminary data, during a special operation in the Karabudakhkent area 7 militants were eliminated, the number of dead criminals may increase after the site inspection," a spokesman said.

There are casualties among the security forces: according to him, one commando was killed and one more was wounded.