Shoigu calls Memorandum of Russia and Turkey only way to preserve the sovereignty of Syria

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/94cd162ca83f37befe7706bc3703c167/8d9c1e4d-16f6-4fa5-9554-9f8ea39e42b6_292.jpg

The Russian-Turkish Memorandum on Syria, signed in Sochi by the two heads of state, is not implemented without any difficulty, but it is the only way to preserve the sovereignty of the Republic. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs citing TASS.

"The Memorandum signed by the presidents of Turkey and Russia is not implemented without difficulty, but we see that this is probably the only way to establish peace and preserve the sovereignty of Syria," Shoigu said.

The Russian Defense Minister noted that " Russia has gained a lot of experience in the fight against international terrorism." "Experience that we are ready to share with our colleagues. This includes the fight against international terrorism, and humanitarian assistance-demining, medical care and much more, " he listed.

Referring to the coalition military construction, Shoigu noted that the agenda here is "quite extensive". "Cooperation is developing according to the plan, which are considered and approved together," the Head of the Department said.

On October 22, Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan adopted a Memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in the North-East of Syria during the meeting in Sochi.