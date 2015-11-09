​Sergey Lavrov to pay a working visit to Armenia today

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to pay a working visit to Armenia on November 9, where he is to hold talks with the country's Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Report informs citing the Russian media.

According to the Russian sources, during the meeting " issues of mutual interest of bilateral, regional and international agenda are to be discussed."

Russian minister is expected to meet Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

The parties have not officially announced the agenda of the upcoming ministerial meeting. However, apparently, one of the main topics is to be the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.