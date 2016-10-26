Security chiefs in 59 Turkish provinces changed

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Security chiefs of 59 provinces in Turkey have been replaced.

Report informs citing the Haber7, 34 of them employed at the Turkish Interior Ministry General Directorate of Security, workplaces of dismissed 24 department chiefs and 2 regional chiefs have been changed.

According to information, 37 persons were appointed department chiefs for the first time, 31 regional chiefs.

Notably, Turkey is divided into 81 provinces.