Second round of Georgian presidential elections may be held till December 2

Tbilisi. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The second round of presidential election in Georgia may take place on December 2, Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing InterPressNews.

According to the information from the Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC), the CEC discusses the arrangement of the second round of the presidential election on December 2.

Notably, the first round of presidential elections in Georgia was held on October 28. None of the presidential candidates could win more than 50% of the vote. According to the legislation of the country, the second round of presidential elections should be held no later than December. Salome Zurabishvili, an independent candidate from the ruling party “Georgian Dream” and Grigol Vashadze, a candidate from “Power in Unity” will compete in the second round of the presidential election.