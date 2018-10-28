Presidential election starts in Georgia - VIDEO

Tbilisi. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Polling stations opened for voting in Georgia presidential election at 08.00.

According to Report, the ballot papers will include the names of 25 registered candidates. However, two candidates - Akakiy Asatiani and Vakhtang Gabunia - withdrew their candidacies earlier.

Expert estimates and sociological polls showed that the main struggle will unleash between three candidates - former minister of foreign affairs Salome Zurabishvili, candidate from 'Power in Unity' opposition bloc Grigol Vashadze, candidate from European Georgia party David Bakradze.

This will be the last direct election of the head of state. The President will be elected for six years.

The number of voters in the single list makes 3,518,890 people.

Notably, three polling stations are open for Georgia presidential election at the country's embassy to Azerbaijan.