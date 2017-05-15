Russian MFA's employee before suicide shot his acquaintance and a daughter

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employee of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shot and killed his acquaintance and her daughter from a gun and then committed suicide.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, incident occurred in an apartment building on Leninsky Prospect in the south-west of Moscow.

"We are aware of the tragedy with the ministry's employee. Law enforcement agencies clarifying circumstances of the incident”, said in the Department of Information and Press of the Russian MFA.

At the same time, the Ministry did not disclose any details about what happened.